Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

