LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 474,779 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA cut shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

