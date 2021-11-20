Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £260.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

