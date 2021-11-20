Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 1,471,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,537. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.