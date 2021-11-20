Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0164 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $7,805.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.07 or 0.99507006 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,931,856 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

