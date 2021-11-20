Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOB. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

