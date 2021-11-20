LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Richard Aldahan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $10.95. 89,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.93.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 98.84% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

