Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.