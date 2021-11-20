Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$107.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

