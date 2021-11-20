Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $112.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.88.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LOGI stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.56. 1,239,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

