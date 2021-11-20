Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Down 0.5%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €440.00 ($500.00) and last traded at €442.00 ($502.27). Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €444.00 ($504.55).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €427.12 and its 200-day moving average is €428.27. The firm has a market cap of $709.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

