Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank stock opened at $331.99 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $332.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

