Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,430,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

