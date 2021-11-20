Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.68 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NSC opened at $273.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

