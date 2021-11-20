Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $857.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $420.75 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $811.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

