Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Match Group by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 262,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

