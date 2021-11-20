Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD opened at $150.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

