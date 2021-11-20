LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of PowerFleet worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $332,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 358,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.46 on Friday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

