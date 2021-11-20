LPL Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

