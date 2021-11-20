LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,615 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,922 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTS opened at $202.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

