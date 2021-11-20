LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,835 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,460 shares of company stock worth $5,964,934 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FATE opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

