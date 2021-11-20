LPL Financial LLC Sells 503 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

PNFP opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.