Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

