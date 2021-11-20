Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 58.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

