Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Northland Securities

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUNA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 million, a P/E ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

