Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

