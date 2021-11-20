Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $50.00 at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price hoisted by Gordon Haskett from $37.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Macy’s stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

