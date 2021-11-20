Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

