Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.10 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report $290.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 908.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $726.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,624.49 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

