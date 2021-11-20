Man Group plc Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $822.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $757.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $642.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.