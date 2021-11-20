Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 192.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 69.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.43. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.