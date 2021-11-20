Man Group plc Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $342.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.71 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

