Man Group plc Invests $596,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.