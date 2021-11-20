Man Group plc Invests $619,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

