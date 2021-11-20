Man Group plc Makes New $549,000 Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $113.97 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

