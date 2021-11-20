Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

