Man Group plc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 244,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $66.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.