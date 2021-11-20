Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

