Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.43 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.05 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of C$47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.8572253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

