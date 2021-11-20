Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

