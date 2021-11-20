Mariner LLC Acquires New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.36 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

