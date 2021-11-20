Mariner LLC Purchases New Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

CX opened at $6.16 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

