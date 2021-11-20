Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,536. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
