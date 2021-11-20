Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,536. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

