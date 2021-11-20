Mark F. Albino Sells 1,153 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $137.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.98 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Omega Flex by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Omega Flex by 102,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

