Mark F. Albino Sells 1,153 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $137.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.98 and a 12 month high of $193.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
