Mark R. Tucker Buys 2,000 Shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) insider Mark R. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,080 ($2,717.53).

LON CCPG opened at GBX 104.25 ($1.36) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

