MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $373.17 and last traded at $373.17, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.83.

Specifically, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.