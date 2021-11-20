Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective increased by Truist from $198.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

