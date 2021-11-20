Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.45 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Patrick Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

