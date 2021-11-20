Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Despegar.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

