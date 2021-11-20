Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 195,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last three months. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

